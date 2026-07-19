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22
30:22
ومن اياته خلق السماوات والارض واختلاف السنتكم والوانكم ان في ذالك لايات للعالمين ٢٢
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ خَلْقُ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَٱخْتِلَـٰفُ أَلْسِنَتِكُمْ وَأَلْوَٰنِكُمْ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّلْعَـٰلِمِينَ ٢٢
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
خَلۡقُ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَٱخۡتِلَٰفُ
أَلۡسِنَتِكُمۡ
وَأَلۡوَٰنِكُمۡۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّلۡعَٰلِمِينَ
٢٢
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Sherene Mansor
Fuata
miaka 3 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:22
Have you ever watched a child do colouring?
Especially when colouring the skin.
They are extra careful.
Coloured pencils used to be very limited for skin tones but now there is a kaleidoscope of colours from shades of peach and pinks: to tones of taupe and olive.
Allah SWT mentions that He made us of varying colours and He SWT willed it that we speak a myriad of tongues. If we look closely to the rich colours of our skin we will realise that w...
Tazama zaidi
7
0
Maryam Nazar
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:22
Indeed everything around us is an ayah.Each human being is an ayah,despite color ,creed and language. How much are we conscious about it.If we can truely think,consider and be aware that each human is a great ayah or sign of Allah,we can respect and love every humans without holding any grudges.
May Allah help us to remove all grudges and evil from each one of us ,and let us be kind,merciful and amiable to everyone.
...
Tazama zaidi
5
5
Parveen Ahmed
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:22, 35:11
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
part
#2
This is the continuation of the previous post . If anyone is wondering why earth is mentioned here!! There are different colors of the earth too . If it’s body of water it’s blue or brown and if it’s soil then there are different types too. Black, Red, White, Green, Brown are the various colors of soil I know. Allah even mentions different streaks of mountains too in Quran ...
Tazama zaidi
0
0
Parveen Ahmed
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:22
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
Part
#1
If anyone abuses anyone because of color or ethnicity or nationality then they are making a huge mistake. We read these types of news frequently and then we think that it doesn't exist in our homes or in our culture. Although it's against the sunnah this practice still exists in our communities too. It's sad and the pain runs deep for anyone who suffers this type of racis...
Tazama zaidi
12
10
Khaleda Islam
Fuata
miaka 6 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 49:13, 30:22
O humanity! We created you from a single pair of a male and a female and made you into nations and tribes that you might get to know one another. Surely the noblest of you in the sight of Allah is he who is the most righteous. Allah is All-Knowledgeable, All-Aware.' (49:13)
And among His signs is the creation of the heavens and the earth, and the diversity of your languages and your colors. These are signs for those who know. (30:22)
'DNA resea...
Tazama zaidi
1
0
Salihu Abba
Fuata
wiki 7 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:20-27
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
Tazama zaidi
8
2
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata