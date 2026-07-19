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2
30:2
غلبت الروم ٢
غُلِبَتِ ٱلرُّومُ ٢
غُلِبَتِ
ٱلرُّومُ
٢
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Mohannad Hakeem
Fuata
wiki 20 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:1-5
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
Tazama zaidi
21
2
Amer Abbas
Fuata
miaka 7 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 30:2-4, 12:87, 3:139-141
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
Tazama zaidi
13
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata