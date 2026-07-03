Ingia
Ingia
Chagua Lugha
004

4. Sura An-Nisaa

Soma na usikilize Sura An-Nisaa pamoja na tarjuma yake, tafsir, usomaji wa sauti, maana ya neno kwa neno, na unukuzi pia. Tarjuma ya Al-Hilali & Khan.

Kwa Jina la Mwenyezi Mungu, Mwingi wa Rehema, Mwenye kurehemu
4:1
يا ايها الناس اتقوا ربكم الذي خلقكم من نفس واحدة وخلق منها زوجها وبث منهما رجالا كثيرا ونساء واتقوا الله الذي تساءلون به والارحام ان الله كان عليكم رقيبا ١
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمُ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَكُم مِّن نَّفْسٍۢ وَٰحِدَةٍۢ وَخَلَقَ مِنْهَا زَوْجَهَا وَبَثَّ مِنْهُمَا رِجَالًۭا كَثِيرًۭا وَنِسَآءًۭ ۚ وَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ ٱلَّذِى تَسَآءَلُونَ بِهِۦ وَٱلْأَرْحَامَ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ عَلَيْكُمْ رَقِيبًۭا ١
١
  O mankind! Be dutiful to your Lord, Who created you from a single person (Adam), and from him (Adam) He created his wife [Hawwâ (Eve)], and from them both He created many men and women; and fear Allâh through Whom you demand (your mutual rights), and (do not cut the relations of) the wombs (kinship)1. Surely, Allâh is Ever an All-Watcher over you.
Tafsir
Mafunzo
Tafakari