Ingia
Ingia
Ingia
Chagua Lugha
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
An-Naml
36
27:36
فلما جاء سليمان قال اتمدونن بمال فما اتاني الله خير مما اتاكم بل انتم بهديتكم تفرحون ٣٦
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيْمَـٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالٍۢ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُم بَلْ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمْ تَفْرَحُونَ ٣٦
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَ
قَالَ
أَتُمِدُّونَنِ
بِمَالٖ
فَمَآ
ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ
ٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
مِّمَّآ
ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُم
بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ
تَفۡرَحُونَ
٣٦
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadithi
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Maryam Nazar
Fuata
wiki 17 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 8:48, 27:36, 8:45, 10:58, 36:58
When someone (evil within ourselves,jinn and mankind evil) offers us toxic drinks of temptations,desires and whisperings ,we should follow the example of Sulaiman Alaihisalam who said " What Allah has given me is better than what he has given you"
An-Naml 27:36
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيۡمَٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالࣲ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيۡرࣱ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ بَلۡ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ تَفۡرَحُونَ
So when they came to Solomon, he...
Tazama zaidi
9
0
Rahmah Salako
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 27:35-36
Leadership Cannot Be Bought 🎁
In today’s world, gifts and favours are often used to influence decisions. But the Qur’an reminds us: true leadership is not for sale.
When the Queen of Sheba sent an extravagant gift to Prophet Sulaiman (peace be upon him) in an attempt to win his favour, *his response was firm and dignified:*
Do you offer me wealth? What Allah has granted me is far greater than what He has granted you. No! It is you who rejoic...
Tazama zaidi
16
13
Tareq Abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 27:35-36, 28:78-79, 18:95-98, 12:37
Amazing how the righteous when Allah blesses them with worldly talents use it to bring others closer to Allah, as Dhul qarnain did with his skill of building dams and Yousef did with his ability to interpret dreams or Solomon and his power and kingdom which Allah blessed him with. These blessings made them more humble to Allah and attributed it to him unlike the arrogant who attribute it to themself like Qaroon
4
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata