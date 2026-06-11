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9
92:9
وكذب بالحسنى ٩
وَكَذَّبَ بِٱلْحُسْنَىٰ ٩
وَكَذَّبَ
بِٱلۡحُسۡنَىٰ
٩
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Al-Tafsir al-Wasit (Tantawi)
( وَكَذَّبَ بالحسنى ) أى : وكذب بالخصلة الحسنى التى تشمل الإِيمان بالحق ، وبيوم القيامة وما فيه من حساب وجزاء .
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran