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Al-Jinn
10
72:10
وانا لا ندري اشر اريد بمن في الارض ام اراد بهم ربهم رشدا ١٠
وَأَنَّا لَا نَدْرِىٓ أَشَرٌّ أُرِيدَ بِمَن فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَمْ أَرَادَ بِهِمْ رَبُّهُمْ رَشَدًۭا ١٠
وَأَنَّا
لَا
نَدۡرِيٓ
أَشَرٌّ
أُرِيدَ
بِمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
أَرَادَ
بِهِمۡ
رَبُّهُمۡ
رَشَدٗا
١٠
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Sajid Bhutta
Fuata
miaka 6 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 72:10
Imechapishwa kwa
Muslim Student Organization & Women in Islam CCNY
I always found this surah to be very Interesting, because Allah is telling us an account of the Jinn.
It's Amazing how good the Jinn spoke of their Lord.
Perhaps we could learn a thing or two from those Jinn. When it comes to evil, do not associate it with Allah, and understand that all good comes from Him.
We do not know what is intended by this virus and death, but we know that Allah intends good for His slaves.
يارب لا أدري أشر أريد بم...
Tazama zaidi
6
0
J Yousef
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 72:10, 2:256
Imechapishwa kwa
The 99 Names of Allah
'Ar-Rashīd is the one who directs His servants to what is beneficial for them i.e. He guides them and shows them the way.' (Lisan Al-Arab) Thus ar-Rashīd refers to being directed to the right path, knowing what the intended outcome is. God Almighty tells us in the Qur’an that our destination is to Him and Paradise, and He shows us the way. Rushd has two elements to it: One is being able to direct someone, but that needs a prerequisite, which is a...
Tazama zaidi
0
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata