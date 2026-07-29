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Al-Baqarah
98
2:98
من كان عدوا لله وملايكته ورسله وجبريل وميكال فان الله عدو للكافرين ٩٨
مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّۭا لِّلَّهِ وَمَلَـٰٓئِكَتِهِۦ وَرُسُلِهِۦ وَجِبْرِيلَ وَمِيكَىٰلَ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَدُوٌّۭ لِّلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ٩٨
مَن
كَانَ
عَدُوّٗا
لِّلَّهِ
وَمَلَٰٓئِكَتِهِۦ
وَرُسُلِهِۦ
وَجِبۡرِيلَ
وَمِيكَىٰلَ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَدُوّٞ
لِّلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٩٨
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
ekaterina myachina
Fuata
wiki 10 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:97-98
When Truth Came Through Jibril
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:97–98) through the Hadith
Sometimes the heart struggles with the means through which Allah ﷻ sends guidance.
﴿قُلْ مَن كَانَ عَدُوًّا لِّجِبْرِيلَ فَإِنَّهُ نَزَّلَهُ عَلَىٰ قَلْبِكَ بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ﴾
“Say: Whoever is an enemy to Jibrīl — it is he who brought it down upon your heart by the permission of Allah…” (2:97)
Early scholars mention that some among Bani Israil claimed they would ha...
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