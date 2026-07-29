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Al-Baqarah
77
2:77
اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
أَوَلَا يَعْلَمُونَ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ يَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٧
أَوَلَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٧
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Naveela Meral
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:77
If we mute the music while watching videos in Ramadan, then why not do this in the other months? Allah is always watching.
If we give time to reading the Quran everyday in Ramadan, why not continue this throughout the year? The Qura'n is a guide for life.
If we control our tongue and anger in Ramadan why not do this in other months?
Kindness is always valuable.
If we give more charity in Ramadan, why not be giving throughout the year?
Charity ...
Tazama zaidi
20
2
A Siddiqui
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:77, 67:14, 91:9-10
When a thought about something impermissible comes into your mind, do not dwell on it. Imagine it as a car passing by on a road. Let it keep driving. Let it pass through. You can't eliminate the cars altogether, but you are fully capable of letting them pass by. What happens if that car slams its brakes? There will be a traffic jam, maybe even an accident. No benefit will come from allowing that car to stop. Let the cars keep passing through, one...
Tazama zaidi
56
18
ekaterina myachina
Fuata
wiki 11 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:76-77
What Truth Requires
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:76–77) through the Hadith
The verses move between what is said openly and what is spoken in private:
﴿وَإِذَا لَقُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ قَالُوٓا۟ ءَامَنَّا وَإِذَا خَلَا بَعْضُهُمْ إِلَىٰ بَعْضٍ قَالُوٓا۟ أَتُحَدِّثُونَهُم بِمَا فَتَحَ ٱللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ لِيُحَآجُّوكُم بِهِۦ عِندَ رَبِّكُمْ﴾ “And when they meet those who believe, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone with one another, they ...
Tazama zaidi
6
2
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata