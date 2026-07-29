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Al-Baqarah
66
2:66
فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
فَجَعَلْنَـٰهَا نَكَـٰلًۭا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهَا وَمَا خَلْفَهَا وَمَوْعِظَةًۭ لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ٦٦
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
Tafsir
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
ekaterina myachina
Fuata
wiki 11 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 7:163, 2:65-66
Near the Boundary
Reading Al-Baqarah (2:65–2:66) through the Hadith
One detail from the longer Qur’anic account of the story keeps returning to me:
the fish appeared most visibly on the very day they were forbidden to catch them.
﴿وَيَوْمَ سَبْتِهِمْ شُرَّعًا﴾
“And on the day of their Sabbath, the fish came openly to them...” — 7:163
The command itself was clear.
The struggle emerged in the human desire to approach what had been forbidden.
...
Tazama zaidi
9
3
Nuzhath Fatima
Fuata
wiki 21 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:65-66
Upon contemplating the story of the people of Sabt, I found myself pondering how I would react in a similar situation. Would I succumb to temptation and catch the fish (first group), advise others against disobedience, (second group), or remain neutral and let them do what they want (third group) This narrative resonates with our everyday struggles, where we're often torn between adhering to our principles and yielding to enticing alternatives.
...
Tazama zaidi
17
2
Tanzim Faruque Aditi (sister)
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:59-73
Ayat 59-73
Ayat 59-73 Allah reminds the Israelites how they were not just ungrateful at the same time extremely disrespectful, and they had the audacity to mock Allah is so many ways, that again in the presence of a Prophet. They ridiculed Allah's orders, tried to humiliate Allah's messenger.
They received the blessings and rejected saying those were not good enough. Yet Allah granted what they wanted through His prophet.
Amidst all these in...
Tazama zaidi
9
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata