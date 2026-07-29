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Al-Baqarah
41
2:41
وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
وَءَامِنُوا۟ بِمَآ أَنزَلْتُ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا مَعَكُمْ وَلَا تَكُونُوٓا۟ أَوَّلَ كَافِرٍۭ بِهِۦ ۖ وَلَا تَشْتَرُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِى ثَمَنًۭا قَلِيلًۭا وَإِيَّـٰىَ فَٱتَّقُونِ ٤١
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Tafsir
Tabaka
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Maliha Khan
Fuata
wiki 31 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:41
"And be mindful of Me." The greatest secret of being closer to Allah and earn peace of heart and certainty lies here. May Allah grant us this mindfulness of Him. Ameen.
7
0
Razia Zahra
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:2-5, 2:41, 62:5
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,
I am currently in a position whereby I cannot do so much note-taking. Usually I have been doing taddabur whilst reading the Qur’an. However, it’s been some time that I have not spent as much time ‘listening’ to the Qur’an. So I decided to listen to the Qur’an and ponder upon it’s meaning.
At the beginning of Surah Al Baqara, two ayats not so far apart from each other struck me particu...
Tazama zaidi
17
2
tareq abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:41
Meaning dont be the first among the children of Israel to deny it, as the kuffar of quraish denied it before them
1
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata