The greatest favour that God bestows upon a people is to send His prophet to them, thus opening for them the road to eternal salvation. Prior to the times of the Prophet Muhammad—the last of the prophets—this favour was the privilege of the Children of Israel. However, soon their religion ceased to be something that they accepted as a matter of conscious decision, and they let it deteriorate into a set of lifeless rituals passed on from one generation to the next. With the coming of the Prophet Muhammad the reality came to light. Those whose sensitivity to truth was still alive recognized the veracity of his prophethood and followed him. But those for whom religion had become a hereditary tradition found his message unfamiliar and failed to recognize the truth when they heard it; they rejected it and turned against the Prophet. In view of the clear prophecies in the Torah of the coming of an Arab Prophet, it would not have been difficult for the Israelites to recognize the truth of his prophethood and believe in him; but to believe in him was not in their worldly interests. Over hundreds of years an ecclesiastical structure had developed, in which the Israelites had held pride of place. Being the successors of saints and prophets, they were looked up to for spiritual leadership. People also paid tribute and presented offerings to them all the year round. It appeared to them that if they accepted the Arab Prophet, their privileged religious position would come to an end and their whole profit structure would be demolished.