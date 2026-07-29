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Al-Baqarah
202
2:202
اولايك لهم نصيب مما كسبوا والله سريع الحساب ٢٠٢
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ لَهُمْ نَصِيبٌۭ مِّمَّا كَسَبُوا۟ ۚ وَٱللَّهُ سَرِيعُ ٱلْحِسَابِ ٢٠٢
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمۡ
نَصِيبٞ
مِّمَّا
كَسَبُواْۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
سَرِيعُ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٠٢
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Minela H
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:201-202
Our Lord! Give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good, and save us from the torment of the Fire!' (2 :201)
We tend to often, when we think of (this world) look for 'who has more' of something but when it comes to deen we often look for those or think of those 'who know less' than us or have less than us in ilm or tawakul or taqwa and so on. When making duas we forget that this world can end any second, someti...
Tazama zaidi
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Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata