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Al-Baqarah
2
2:2
ذالك الكتاب لا ريب فيه هدى للمتقين ٢
ذَٰلِكَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبُ لَا رَيْبَ ۛ فِيهِ ۛ هُدًۭى لِّلْمُتَّقِينَ ٢
ذَٰلِكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبُ
لَا
رَيۡبَۛ
فِيهِۛ
هُدٗى
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٢
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadithi
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Faiza Khan
Fuata
wiki 2 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:2
After establishing the certainty of the Quran, ALLAH then mentions its function as "A GUIDANCE, that guides us in EVERY ASPECT of our lives."
As-Sa'adi r.a in his tafsir, mentioned that:
In this ayah, the word 'Guidance' is mentioned, but guidnace "to what?" or "for what" is not mentioned; meaning ALLAH did not say guidance towards achieving such and such a purpose or to such and such a thing. That's because He intended it to be general and open...
Tazama zaidi
12
0
Faiza Khan
Fuata
wiki 2 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:2
The Quran is not introduced first in terms of its function as guidance, but in terms of its certainty. How?
As-Sa'di points out an important insight, that is:
There is no doubt about it in any way, shape or form. Stating that ‘there is no doubt’ implies the opposite and the opposite of doubt is certainty, so this Book contains certain knowledge that dispels doubt. This is a useful principle to note, that when it is stated that ‘something is n...
Tazama zaidi
13
10
ekaterina myachina
Fuata
wiki 13 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:83, 3:26, 2:4, 3:113-114, 3:164, 2:188, 2:154, 3:75, 3:130, 2:245, 2:129, 2:143, 2:2, 2:216, 2:196, 2:247, 3:181, 3:3-4, 3:169-170, 3:97, 2:190, 3:110
From Certainty to Clarity
How Surah آل عمران (Āl ʿImrān — The Family of Imran) completes what Surah البقرة (Al-Baqarah — The Cow) begins
There is a particular kind of silence that comes after certainty.
Not the silence of doubt — but the silence that asks:
Now that you know… what will you do with it?
Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah) leaves you with something vast.
A structure of belief. A framework for living. A map that is both complete and demand...
Tazama zaidi
22
2
ekaterina myachina
Fuata
wiki 14 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:152, 2:37, 2:282, 2:5, 2:2, 2:286, 2:126, 1:6
Between a Question and Its Answer
On entering Surah البقرة (al-Baqarah — The Cow)
There is a moment — almost imperceptible — when, as you move through the Qur’an, you pass from asking into being answered.
It does not announce itself. There is no clear boundary, no visible threshold. You turn the page, as you would in any book, and yet something in the atmosphere shifts — like stepping into a space that feels familiar, but somehow more attentiv...
Tazama zaidi
32
10
ekaterina myachina
Fuata
wiki 15 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 65:3, 5:3, 2:2, 11:1, 93:3, 75:17, 94:4, 1:6
It’s my second time reading the Qur’an as a new convert.
I completed it for the first time at the end of my first Ramadan, الحمد لله
This time feels different.
Less about finishing, more about entering.
Less about understanding everything, more about being present with it.
Sharing a few reflections from a journey that continues to quietly transform me.
I did not begin this journey by trying to understand the order of the Qur’an.
At first, I wa...
Tazama zaidi
21
5
Jasmina Ahmed
Fuata
wiki 16 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:2
When reflecting deeply on this verse, one begins to understand why guidance itself is a gift.
The word هُدًى comes from the root (ه-د-ي), the same root that gives us هَدِيَّة (a gift). Linguistically they are different words but the connection is profound. Guidance is not something human beings can manufacture on their own. It is something given. It is not earned.
And when we look honestly at the world around us, we begin to understand why.
To...
Tazama zaidi
27
6
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
Fuata
wiki 18 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 4:175, 2:185, 1:6, 5:16, 6:161, 9:33, 2:2, 7:178, 3:101
As the month of Ramadan moves forward and the days quietly pass, I find myself thinking more about guidance. The more I read the Qur’an, the more I notice how often it speaks about being guided, staying guided, and not losing that direction. It feels less like a distant concept and more like something very personal.
We ask every day, “Guide us to the straight path.” I’ve said that verse countless times in my life. But in Ramadan, it feels differ...
Tazama zaidi
14
2
Psychologist Alviera Malik
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:2
When we read the Quran being sure that it has no doubt in it,
It comforts the heart deeply,
it enhances its credibility and integrity in the mind
and it becomes a direct source to fall back on when life gets tough or when faced with trouble or in dire need of guidance.
When there is no doubt, there is certainty and certainty along with it brings some kind of tranquillity!
One is not dabbling between two forces,where one questions everything ar...
Tazama zaidi
0
0
Omar Suleiman
Fuata
wiki 18 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:2
So هدى للمتقين, Allah عز وجل introduces Himself right away as a guide. And then those that وما يخدعون إلا أنفسهم—those that are only deceiving themselves.
They try to deceive Allah سبحانه وتعالى, and Allah عز وجل instead leads them astray. So you get Allah سبحانه وتعالى guiding, and then you have Allah سبحانه وتعالى, you know, treating those who seek misguidance with an appropriate response.
You have how Allah treats the hypocrites, the disbeli...
Tazama zaidi
21
1
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
Fuata
wiki 31 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Sura 1 na Aya 2:2, 1:5
Among the things that troubled me was praying while being distracted. When I prayed, all my movements matched exactly those of a person in prayer, but my thoughts were not truly in the prayer. So I began to think about how I should improve my prayers and be more focused.
I started by wanting to understand the meaning of the words spoken in the prayer. I learned them all, and each time I recited them I concentrated even more, because not only was...
Tazama zaidi
18
5
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata