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Al-Baqarah
185
2:185
شهر رمضان الذي انزل فيه القران هدى للناس وبينات من الهدى والفرقان فمن شهد منكم الشهر فليصمه ومن كان مريضا او على سفر فعدة من ايام اخر يريد الله بكم اليسر ولا يريد بكم العسر ولتكملوا العدة ولتكبروا الله على ما هداكم ولعلكم تشكرون ١٨٥
شَهْرُ رَمَضَانَ ٱلَّذِىٓ أُنزِلَ فِيهِ ٱلْقُرْءَانُ هُدًۭى لِّلنَّاسِ وَبَيِّنَـٰتٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْهُدَىٰ وَٱلْفُرْقَانِ ۚ فَمَن شَهِدَ مِنكُمُ ٱلشَّهْرَ فَلْيَصُمْهُ ۖ وَمَن كَانَ مَرِيضًا أَوْ عَلَىٰ سَفَرٍۢ فَعِدَّةٌۭ مِّنْ أَيَّامٍ أُخَرَ ۗ يُرِيدُ ٱللَّهُ بِكُمُ ٱلْيُسْرَ وَلَا يُرِيدُ بِكُمُ ٱلْعُسْرَ وَلِتُكْمِلُوا۟ ٱلْعِدَّةَ وَلِتُكَبِّرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ عَلَىٰ مَا هَدَىٰكُمْ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ ١٨٥
شَهۡرُ
رَمَضَانَ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أُنزِلَ
فِيهِ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانُ
هُدٗى
لِّلنَّاسِ
وَبَيِّنَٰتٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلۡهُدَىٰ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانِۚ
فَمَن
شَهِدَ
مِنكُمُ
ٱلشَّهۡرَ
فَلۡيَصُمۡهُۖ
وَمَن
كَانَ
مَرِيضًا
أَوۡ
عَلَىٰ
سَفَرٖ
فَعِدَّةٞ
مِّنۡ
أَيَّامٍ
أُخَرَۗ
يُرِيدُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡيُسۡرَ
وَلَا
يُرِيدُ
بِكُمُ
ٱلۡعُسۡرَ
وَلِتُكۡمِلُواْ
ٱلۡعِدَّةَ
وَلِتُكَبِّرُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
هَدَىٰكُمۡ
وَلَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
١٨٥
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 17 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 18:10, 18:18, 2:185
Reflection on Surah Al-Baqarah (2:185)
Verse 185 of Surah Al-Baqarah reminds us that the Qur'an is a guidance for all of humanity. This guidance is not limited to scholars or specific gatherings; it is meant to reach hearts in every place and moment. In Ramadan, we often invite people, both practising and non-practising, to break their fast with us, but this spirit should extend throughout the entire year.
On this blessed Friday morning, the da...
Tazama zaidi
37
5
Saeed Purcell
Fuata
wiki 18 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:185
#RamadanTaughtMe
I was born with a very rare metabolic disease, PKU, that I've only recently started to actively manage again.
After 35 years of fasting, I came to learn how devastating fasting can be for my condition. Subhaan Allaah. So, I didn't stop fasting, but I learned to be gentler with myself.
This is a new phase for me.
One thing I'm always amazed by is how Christians will claim our religion is extreme, but we have mercy and ease bu...
Tazama zaidi
19
0
R. Ebied
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 5:15, 4:174, 2:185
Alhamdullilah, how incredibly blessed we are to mark the end of Ramadan. I pray that this blessed month has brought you moments of nearness, healing, reflection, and renewal. May Allah accept your worship, your prayers, and every sincere step you took toward Him.
In the spirit of Eid, I wanted to share this beautiful reflection and prayer shared by my Quran teacher with her permission, Um Abdullah, may Allah preserve her:
“Every Eid, may the Qu...
Tazama zaidi
24
3
Mohammed Kibriya
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:185
Good bye Ramadan
Ramadan is Leaving: Protect Your Faith in the Final Hours
We discuss the emotional reality of Ramadan coming to an end within 48-72 hours and the spiritual challenge of maintaining our faith afterward. We talk about how some of us may slip back into old sins and habits, comparing it to forcing yourself to eat when you're not hungry. We emphasize the importance of holding ourselves accountable and not returning to our previous...
Tazama zaidi
10
0
Maryam Nazar
Fuata
wiki 19 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 7:26, 25:70, 2:185
VALUE AND POLISH THE TREASURE
We go to Allah as scattered and torn pieces of cloth,
sometimes so broken that we do not even have the pieces needed to mend ourselves.
Yet the One who created us, the Fashioner and Restorer, gathers those scattered and missing pieces and restores them into something whole and beautiful again.
But the most important step is:
We must take the cloth to Him for repair.
Ramadan is that blessed time when we turn to H...
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9
1
Hanya Imran
Fuata
wiki 20 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:185
How bold of us to preach about Islam and the Qur’an while we neglect its teachings ourselves.
We quote verses about the evils described in the Qur’an, yet we continue to fall into them ourselves and rarely reflect on our own actions, while criticizing those who are sincerely trying to build a connection with Allah (SWT). Yet many of us rarely open the Qur’an, even in the blessed month of Ramadan.
Allah reminds us in the Qur’an, in Surah Al-Baqa...
Tazama zaidi
3
0
JALIL UR REHMAN KAZIM
Fuata
wiki 22 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 4:175, 2:185, 1:6, 5:16, 6:161, 9:33, 2:2, 7:178, 3:101
As the month of Ramadan moves forward and the days quietly pass, I find myself thinking more about guidance. The more I read the Qur’an, the more I notice how often it speaks about being guided, staying guided, and not losing that direction. It feels less like a distant concept and more like something very personal.
We ask every day, “Guide us to the straight path.” I’ve said that verse countless times in my life. But in Ramadan, it feels differ...
Tazama zaidi
22
2
Naveela Meral
Fuata
wiki 23 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:185
There is a deep connection between Ramadan and the Qur'an.
If we come out of Ramadan with more love for the Qur’an, understanding of its message,
and a sincere effort to act upon it, then we have truly attained the spirit of Ramadan.
1
0
Mohannad Hakeem
Fuata
wiki 23 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 73:8, 73:5-6, 2:185, 7:142, 73:2
Ramadan is an opportunity to experience the moment of the early revelation of the Quran, as our beloved prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه وسلم) did.
He secluded himself,
away from the noise,
with little food and water,
Except what he can carry to the top of Al-Noor mountain.
Musa (عليه السلام) had a similar experience before he was given the tablets,
He fasted for 30 days, and Allah extended that for another ten days.
Same pattern:
Seclusio...
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28
2
R. Ebied
Fuata
wiki 23 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:185
For me, Ramadan is about love.
Love of God.
Love of family.
Love of community.
Love of humanity.
Love of becoming the best version of oneself, reshaping one’s life and character toward what is most beautiful and meaningful..
Ramadan is not simply about hunger or thirst.
It is about elevating the heart and soul.
It is a yearly return, coming home to oneself and to God, recalibrating the inner compass of the heart, refocusing on what ...
Tazama zaidi
20
1
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata