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Al-Baqarah
172
2:172
يا ايها الذين امنوا كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم واشكروا لله ان كنتم اياه تعبدون ١٧٢
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ كُلُوا۟ مِن طَيِّبَـٰتِ مَا رَزَقْنَـٰكُمْ وَٱشْكُرُوا۟ لِلَّهِ إِن كُنتُمْ إِيَّاهُ تَعْبُدُونَ ١٧٢
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱشۡكُرُواْ
لِلَّهِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
إِيَّاهُ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
١٧٢
Tafsir
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Aifa Aifaradzi
Fuata
wiki 17 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:172
I wonder if the reason Allah specifically asks us to thank Him for the provision of food and water is because, despite being among the most crucial sustenance for life, they are often taken for granted — especially in this age of consumerism, where food is available at the touch of a finger. Reflecting on this, I realized that despite having a gratitude list, I had never once included thanks for this basic yet essential provision. What else have ...
Tazama zaidi
13
2
Beenish Ameen
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:172
Surah Al-Baqarah (The Cow), 2:172
'O you who have believed, eat from the good things which We have provided for you and be grateful to Allah if it is [indeed] Him that you worship.'
In this verse, Allah reminds us of the 'good things' He has provided, urging us to be grateful.
But what is provision (rizq) in the Islamic sense? It’s more than just the food we eat or the clothes we wear.
Allah’s provision encompasses all forms of sustenance:
...
Tazama zaidi
10
3
Iraj Marjan
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:172
Such a powerful language of Quran. Every word of the Quran is an ocean itself.
if it is really Him, that we worship...
this verse popped up on my screen this morning and left me puzzled. Since then I've been solving this question mark If it's Him?
If it's Him? who I really worship, or some deep rooted desires residing in my heart? or someone who has taken over my nerves? or some goals and ambitions that drive my life? or someone who I have t...
Tazama zaidi
1
0
Reshad Noorzay
Fuata
miaka 7 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:172
Imechapishwa kwa
Muslim American Society
Why does Allah associate eating with worship? What are the 'good things' which He has provided for us? Does that mean there are also bad things? Why did Allah mention the command to eat before giving thanks? Are we truly worshipping Allah when we give thanks after having eaten?
Today, when you pick up something to eat, consider whether it's from the 'good things' Allah has provided for us. Then give thanks to Allah and share from those 'good thin...
Tazama zaidi
12
1
J Yousef
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:172, 23:51
Imechapishwa kwa
The 99 Names of Allah
Ṭeeb in regular parlance is used for ‘kindness’ or purity of heart, and what is ṭayyib is also something good or pure. The Prophet (pbuh) said: 'O people! God is Ṭayyib (Good) and He only accepts what is good. He has commanded the believers as He has commanded the Messengers: ‘O Messengers, eat from the good foods and work righteousness,’ [23:51]. And He says, ‘O you who have believed, eat from the good things which We have provided for you and b...
Tazama zaidi
1
0
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata