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Al-Baqarah
166
2:166
اذ تبرا الذين اتبعوا من الذين اتبعوا وراوا العذاب وتقطعت بهم الاسباب ١٦٦
إِذْ تَبَرَّأَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتُّبِعُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّبَعُوا۟ وَرَأَوُا۟ ٱلْعَذَابَ وَتَقَطَّعَتْ بِهِمُ ٱلْأَسْبَابُ ١٦٦
إِذۡ
تَبَرَّأَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتُّبِعُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّبَعُواْ
وَرَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡعَذَابَ
وَتَقَطَّعَتۡ
بِهِمُ
ٱلۡأَسۡبَابُ
١٦٦
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
A Siddiqui
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:166
When I read this ayah, I couldn't help but think of social media. '...those who misled others will disown their followers.' We give our eyes, ears, hearts, and minds over to those we choose to follow on social media. Let's unfollow anyone who may mislead us, before the day comes when they disown their own followers.
(And follow more of our amazing brothers and sisters on QuranReflect who are sharing their reflections which help us to connect w...
Tazama zaidi
34
7
Ansa Khan
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:163-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
Tazama zaidi
8
1
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata