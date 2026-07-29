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Al-Baqarah
163
2:163
والاهكم الاه واحد لا الاه الا هو الرحمان الرحيم ١٦٣
وَإِلَـٰهُكُمْ إِلَـٰهٌۭ وَٰحِدٌۭ ۖ لَّآ إِلَـٰهَ إِلَّا هُوَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ١٦٣
وَإِلَٰهُكُمۡ
إِلَٰهٞ
وَٰحِدٞۖ
لَّآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
١٦٣
Tafsir
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
DrHaleema Anwar
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:163, 18:14
It's so beautiful that Allah makes us realize that He gives strength of the heart (وَرَبَطْنَا عَلَىٰ قُلُوبِهِمْ) to the one who makes an effort to hold on to and live by the oness of Allah.
They have a firm conviction that they have only one God (وَإِلَٰهُكُمْ إِلَٰهٌ وَٰحِدٌ) and this conviction is depicted in their actions when they said 'لَن نَّدْعُوَا۟ مِن دُونِهِ' (they will not call on anyone except Him).
23
4
Naashia Mohamed
Fuata
wiki 16 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:163-164
These verses make me pause and really look at the world around me. Watching nature documentaries and learning how the universe operates, I feel a deep sense of awe. Just thinking about the balance of ecosystems, the precision of natural cycles, the way everything exists in sync is surely enough for anyone to remove any doubt in the existence of God.
And, it’s incredible to think that all of this isn’t just created once, but constantly sustained...
Tazama zaidi
10
2
Ansa Khan
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:163-167
Water that purifies, nourishes, and gives life to is not just for the earth to absorb and hold. It has a greater purpose that is facilitated by the winds and clouds. To spread out in the land in order to give birth to life from that which was once dead.
It is He that provides His creation with the ease of movement and growth to help the nourishment and expansion of nations across the earth.
Like the ships that carry the provision from the eart...
Tazama zaidi
8
1
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata