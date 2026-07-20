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Al-Ahzab
70
33:70
يا ايها الذين امنوا اتقوا الله وقولوا قولا سديدا ٧٠
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَقُولُوا۟ قَوْلًۭا سَدِيدًۭا ٧٠
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱتَّقُواْ
ٱللَّهَ
وَقُولُواْ
قَوۡلٗا
سَدِيدٗا
٧٠
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Rayaan Shafi
Fuata
wiki 4 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:70
Today, as I was reading the following verse of the Quran, an interesting connection surfaced into mind. Here Allah SWT says:
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوا۟ ٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَقُولُوا۟ قَوْلًۭا سَدِيدًۭا
"O believers! Be mindful of Allah, and say a straightforward word." (33:70)
The interesting part is that the first command, for the believers, is "itaqullah" (to "fear Allah" or "be mindful of Allah"), and THEN Allah says "qawlan sadeeda" ...
Tazama zaidi
20
6
Rayaan Shafi
Fuata
wiki 12 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 4:114, 31:19, 33:70, 17:53
The way that you speak has a strong effect on others (interpersonal) and on your own self as well (intrapersonal), but the Quran takes it further than that, because it tells us that the way we speak and what we say are first and foremost a duty towards Allah SWT.
For example, through Luqman (in 31:19) Allah tells us to speak with a moderate tone of voice, and in other verses He tells us to avoid gossip and backbiting and therefore pretty much a...
Tazama zaidi
19
4
R Z
Fuata
wiki 25 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:70, 2:269
I was fortunate to have had the opportunity recently to speak with some people who had a life changing medical condition. During the conversation, some of them mentioned the exact words, tone and circumstances in which the news of their diagnosis was delivered to them, despite this happening over 10 years prior. Unfortunately, they had often not been informed in the most empathetic way.
It really struck me how those few seconds left an imprint....
Tazama zaidi
15
2
Ryker Perry
Fuata
wiki 32 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:70, 49:10-12
For every bully comes a test of patience. Allah shows us that when we remain silent while the others around us are loud, we gain peace and more as they don't. For my entire life I've been doubted, pushed around and more. As soon as I came to Allah and learned this, everything stopped, I became stronger in the mind and body not letting these things get to me easily like it did. Everything is a test and from tests we learn, we learn how to deal wit...
Tazama zaidi
9
3
Rayaan Shafi
Fuata
miaka 2 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:70, 16:90, 91:9-10
I read a nice quote by a French philosopher named Michel de Montaigne.
He writes in an essay:
"To compose our character is our duty, not to compose books, and to win, not battles and provinces, but order and tranquility in our conduct. Our great and glorious masterpiece is to live appropriately. All other things, ruling, hoarding, building, are only little appendages and props, at most."
How true that is, especially in our religion, which emph...
Tazama zaidi
19
12
DrHaleema Anwar
Fuata
miaka 5 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:70, 49:12, 17:36
I was studying for my Behavioral sciences exam and something just astounded me.
Causes of conflict were mentioned in the topic of 'Conflict resolution'. Going through it I was amazed to realize that Quran had already pointed these out before the subject of behavioral science came into existance.
🔹One cause was 'assumption'. In Surah Al-Hujuraat, Allah says
' Avoid many assumptions - ٱجْتَنِبُوا۟ كَثِيرًا مِّنَ ٱلظَّنِّ'
🔹'Communication Proble...
Tazama zaidi
17
5
tareq abed
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:70
In the well know hadith the Prophet SAW advised Muath RA on the many actions that bring you closer to Allah SWT such as night prayers, voluntary prayers, charity, etc. And in the end said 'should I not tell you of the milak (took by which you can attain something) of all these actions?' He then held his tongue and said hold this back (meaning the tongue)
This verse confirms that as Allah promises if you limit your speach to what is correct and p...
Tazama zaidi
1
0
Amer Abbas
Fuata
miaka 8 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 20:44, 6:152, 17:28, 33:70, 3:17, 17:23, 2:83, 17:53
How to speak!Source: whatsapp image I received.
10
1
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata