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Al-Ahzab
46
33:46
وداعيا الى الله باذنه وسراجا منيرا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا إِلَى ٱللَّهِ بِإِذْنِهِۦ وَسِرَاجًۭا مُّنِيرًۭا ٤٦
وَدَاعِيًا
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
بِإِذۡنِهِۦ
وَسِرَاجٗا
مُّنِيرٗا
٤٦
Tafsir
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Tafakari
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Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Iraj Marjan
Fuata
wiki 35 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:46
Facing the Lamp
Light touches everything equally, yet every receiver interprets it in its own way. The same light can be a source of food, a temperature regulator, a visual clue, or an energy harvester. Its effect depends on the entity it meets.
The Prophet ﷺ is described as a blazing lamp, a source of pure light. And the people who stand closest to this lamp, the Sahaba, each reflected it differently. All shared the same radiant source, yet eac...
Tazama zaidi
12
1
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:45-47
Prophetic Tenderness in Dawah
Dawah isn’t about casting fear into the hearts of people with the hope that it motivate them to change. That’s not how the Prophet ﷺ approached it. His Dawah was balanced - it involved both positive encouragement and gentle warnings. It was predicated on the basis of wisdom, mercy, and a deep understanding of the human soul.
A shaykh once told me about a khutbah he gave. His focus was on Allah’s forgiveness, on the...
Tazama zaidi
11
6
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
mwaka uliopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 12:108, 33:45-46
NEW THEME ANNOUNCEMENT 👋🏼💥🌟
The Quran describes the role of the Prophet (peace be upon him) as a caller to Allah SWT.
'O Prophet! We have sent you as a witness, and a deliverer of good news, and a Warner, and a caller to ˹the Way of˺ Allah by His command, and a beacon of light'. (33:45-46)
Indeed Dawah was a role and responsibility assigned to all prophets, and through their example and wisdom, believers are commanded to also join this e...
Tazama zaidi
17
10
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata