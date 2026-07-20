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Al-Ahzab
24
33:24
ليجزي الله الصادقين بصدقهم ويعذب المنافقين ان شاء او يتوب عليهم ان الله كان غفورا رحيما ٢٤
لِّيَجْزِىَ ٱللَّهُ ٱلصَّـٰدِقِينَ بِصِدْقِهِمْ وَيُعَذِّبَ ٱلْمُنَـٰفِقِينَ إِن شَآءَ أَوْ يَتُوبَ عَلَيْهِمْ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ غَفُورًۭا رَّحِيمًۭا ٢٤
لِّيَجۡزِيَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
بِصِدۡقِهِمۡ
وَيُعَذِّبَ
ٱلۡمُنَٰفِقِينَ
إِن
شَآءَ
أَوۡ
يَتُوبَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
غَفُورٗا
رَّحِيمٗا
٢٤
Tafsir
Tabaka
Mafunzo
Tafakari
Majibu
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Razia Zahra
Fuata
miaka 4 iliyopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 2:155, 33:21-27
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Kind,
We have been told that we will be subject to trials and tribulations through different ways.
Whilst, we do not have a choice with many of the trials that we are or will be subject to, we do have a choice on how we will face a trial.
Many rocks will crack under pressure. Yet a few rocks that will be immersed under extreme heat and pressure will show resilience during the catastrophic climate wi...
Tazama zaidi
10
3
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata