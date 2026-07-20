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Al-Ahzab
11
33:11
هنالك ابتلي المومنون وزلزلوا زلزالا شديدا ١١
هُنَالِكَ ٱبْتُلِىَ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ وَزُلْزِلُوا۟ زِلْزَالًۭا شَدِيدًۭا ١١
هُنَالِكَ
ٱبۡتُلِيَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
وَزُلۡزِلُواْ
زِلۡزَالٗا
شَدِيدٗا
١١
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Tafakari
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Hadith
Aa
Tafakari
Tafakari ni mitazamo ya kibinafsi (iliyokaguliwa kwa minajli ya ubora) na haipaswi kuchukuliwa kama yenye mamlaka.
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
Fuata
wiki 45 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:11
Bismillah
When I read this verse — 'There the believers were tested, and they were shaken with a severe shaking' — my heart steadies. Because I know this was not about ordinary people. This was about the best of the best, the sābiqūn al-awwālūn, those who stood by the Prophet ﷺ with their lives and their wealth. If even they trembled, if even their hearts shook, then who am I to think I will pass through life untouched?
This becomes my source...
Tazama zaidi
15
5
Hammad Fahim
Fuata
wiki 49 zilizopita
·
Kurejelea
Aya 33:10-11
Nations and individuals alike pass through times of victory and times of defeat, moments of joy and others of sorrow. In times of hardship, grief can grow so heavy that it tempts us toward despair, or even toward thinking ill of Allah and our fellow believers. That despair can freeze our actions and drain our spirit.
This is not a new scene. The Qur’an tells us that even the best of generations, scholars, leaders, and common folk faced such mome...
Tazama zaidi
19
4
Gundua Jumuiya ya kutafakari Qur'ani
Aya Iliyotangulia
Aya Inayofuata