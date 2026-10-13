Commentary In verse 45, it was said: يَتَعَارَفُونَ بَيْنَهُمْ (they will recognize each other), that is, when the dead will be raised from their graves, they will recognize each other as if not much time had passed when they met last. Imam al-Baghawi said: This recognition will be possible during the early stage. Later, when the horrendous happenings of the Qiyamah, the Day of Doom, will unfold, this ability to recognize each other will stand disabled. According to some other narrations, the ability to recognize each other will, though, still remain, but such will be the awe of the situation that they will be unable to say anything. (Mazhari)