The fourth verse describes the ` Aqidah of 'Akhirah (Belief in the Hereafter) إِلَيْهِ مَرْجِعُكُمْ جَمِيعًا (Towards Him is the return of you all). The announcement is asserted by saying: وَعْدَ اللَّهِ حَقًّا (a real [ and true ] promise from Allah). That it must be as promised has been explained through the simple logic of: إِنَّهُ يَبْدَأُ الْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُ (Surely, He originates the creation, then He will bring it again). The sentence is telling us that there is nothing surprising about it and that there is no sense in worrying about as to how this entire universe would start pulsating with life after it has been eliminated. The reason is that the Sacred Power who has the mastery to create something the first time, without any pre-existing matter and without any prototype of form and shape, should hardly find any difficulty in creating once again everything He had made then unmade.