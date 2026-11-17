The Reward of the Good-Doers Allah states that those who do good in this world -- by having faith and performing righteous deeds -- will be rewarded with a good reward in the Hereafter. Allah said: هَلْ جَزَآءُ الإِحْسَنِ إِلاَّ الإِحْسَنُ (Is there any reward for good other than good)(55:60) Then Allah said: وَزِيَادَةٌ (and even more.) the reward on the good deeds multiplied ten times to seven hundred times and even more on top of that. This reward includes what Allah will give them in Paradise, such as the palaces, Al-Hur (virgins of Paradise), and His pleasure upon them. He will give them what He has hidden for them of the delight of the eye. He will grant them on top of all of that and even better, the honor of looking at His Noble Face. This is the increase that is greater than anything that had been given. They will not deserve that because of their deeds, but rather, they will receive it by the grace of Allah and His mercy. The explanation that this refers to looking at Allah's Noble Face was narrated from Abu Bakr, Hudhayfah bin Al-Yaman, `Abdullah bin `Abbas, Sa`id bin Al-Musayyib, `Abdur-Rahman bin Abu Layla, `Abdur-Rahman bin Sabit, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, `Amir bin Sa`ad, `Ata', Ad-Dahhak, Al-Hasan, Qatadah, As-Suddi, Muhammad bin Ishaq, and others from the earlier and later scholars. There are many Hadiths that contain the same interpretation. Among these Hadiths is what Imam Ahmad recorded from Suhayb that Allah's Messenger ﷺ recited this Ayah, لِّلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ الْحُسْنَى وَزِيَادَةٌ (For those who have done good is the best and even more.) And then he said: «إِذَا دَخَلَ أَهْلُ الْجَنَّةِ الْجَنَّةَ وَأَهْلُ النَّارِ النَّارَ نَادَى مُنَادٍ: يَا أَهْلَ الْجَنَّةِ إِنَّ لَكُمْ عِنْدَ اللهِ مَوْعِدًا يُريدُ أَنْ يُنْجِزَكُمُوهُ فَيَقُولُونَ: وَمَا هُوَ؟ أَلَمْ يُثَقِّلْ مَوَازِينَنَا؟ أَلَمْ يُبَيِّضْ وُجُوهَنَا وَيُدْخِلْنَا الْجَنَّةَ وَيُجِرْنَا مِنَ النَّارِ؟ قَالَ فَيَكْشِفُ لَهُمُ الْحِجَابَ، فَيَنْظُرُونَ إِلَيهِ، فَوَاللهِ مَا أَعْطَاهُمْ اللهُ شَيْئًا أَحَبَّ إِلَيْهِمْ مِنَ النَّظَرِ إِلَيْهِ، وَلَا أَقَرَّ لِأَعْيُنِهِم» (When the people of Paradise enter Paradise, a caller will say: `O people of Paradise, Allah has promised you something that He wishes to fulfill.' They will reply: `What is it Has He not made our Scale heavy Has He not made our faces white and delivered us from Fire' Allah will then remove the veil and they will see Him. By Allah, they have not been given anything dearer to them and more delightful than looking at Him.) Muslim and a group of Imams also related this Hadith. Allah then said: وَلاَ يَرْهَقُ وُجُوهَهُمْ قَتَرٌ (Neither darkness nor dust shall cover their faces. ..) meaning, no blackness or darkness will be on their faces during the different events of the Day of Judgment. But the faces of the rebellious disbelievers will be stained with dust and darkness. وَلاَ ذِلَّةٌ (nor any humiliating disgrace) meaning, they will be covered with degradation and disgrace. The believers, however will not be humiliated internally or externally, on the contrary, they will be protected and honored. For as Allah has said: فَوَقَهُمُ اللَّهُ شَرَّ ذَلِكَ الْيَومِ وَلَقَّهُمْ نَضْرَةً وَسُرُوراً (So Allah saved them from the evil of that Day, and gave them Nadrah (brightness) and joy.) 76:11 meaning, light in their faces and delight in their hearts. May Allah make us among those by His grace and mercy.