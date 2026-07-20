Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
76
36:76
فلا يحزنك قولهم انا نعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٦
فَلَا يَحْزُنكَ قَوْلُهُمْ ۘ إِنَّا نَعْلَمُ مَا يُسِرُّونَ وَمَا يُعْلِنُونَ ٧٦
فَلَا
يَحۡزُنكَ
قَوۡلُهُمۡۘ
إِنَّا
نَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يُسِرُّونَ
وَمَا
يُعۡلِنُونَ
٧٦
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
sharifa alamri
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:76
Don’t worry about people intentions towards you. You do you , remember Allah is always with you Seeing, Hearing.
And He knows what people say out loud or keep within themselves.
A lesson in Tawakul توكل
7
0
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
30 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Shiko me shume
12
3
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër