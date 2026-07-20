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Ya-Sin
61
36:61
وان اعبدوني هاذا صراط مستقيم ٦١
وَأَنِ ٱعْبُدُونِى ۚ هَـٰذَا صِرَٰطٌۭ مُّسْتَقِيمٌۭ ٦١
وَأَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُونِيۚ
هَٰذَا
صِرَٰطٞ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٞ
٦١
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Laila Mrabti
Ndiq
20 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:61
Interestingly, Quran is the map 🗺️ of siratun mustaquim, this is our guide to stay in the right path subhanallah and this is the first time I understand it like that thanks to this aya!
3
2
Kaynat Sarwar
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:61
For all of us calling ourselves muslims, it is important to get one thing clear.
The first part of our deen is to 'worship' Allah alone. The word is 'ibadah'. And ibadah means a lot of things, a BIG part of ibadah is obedience.
So when we say we want to die as a muslim, saying 'laa ilaha illa Allah', you have to be living in a state where your primary obedience is to Allah.
Laa ilaha illa Allah are not just words that anyone can say and die as...
Shiko me shume
2
1
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
30 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Shiko me shume
12
3
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
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