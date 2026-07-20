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Ya-Sin
59
36:59
وامتازوا اليوم ايها المجرمون ٥٩
وَٱمْتَـٰزُوا۟ ٱلْيَوْمَ أَيُّهَا ٱلْمُجْرِمُونَ ٥٩
وَٱمۡتَٰزُواْ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
أَيُّهَا
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
٥٩
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
30 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Shiko me shume
12
3
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
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