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Ya-Sin
5
36:5
تنزيل العزيز الرحيم ٥
تَنزِيلَ ٱلْعَزِيزِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٥
تَنزِيلَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
٥
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
33 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Shiko me shume
4
3
Sirotum Daud
Ndiq
34 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:31, 36:5-6, 36:10-11, 36:13
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
Shiko me shume
8
2
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
34 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Shiko me shume
7
5
Salihu Abba
Ndiq
35 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:2-6, 18:110
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
Shiko me shume
15
0
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
39 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-10
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
Shiko me shume
4
1
Sirotum Daud
Ndiq
41 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:5-6, 25:33, 89:27-30
The second to fourth verses of Surah Ya-Seen can be considered as glad tidings to the prophet Muhammad ﷺ that this Qur'an and its wisdom affirms he's on a straight path. By extension, we can say that it also gives glad tidings to those who follow the Qur'an and the messenger who came with it. It's assurance for us, it's patience. With Allah's will, we stand strong through it.
The verses to come after begin to warn, but before doing so, it makes ...
Shiko me shume
8
8
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
43 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Shiko me shume
9
2
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