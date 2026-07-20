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Ya-Sin
33
36:33
واية لهم الارض الميتة احييناها واخرجنا منها حبا فمنه ياكلون ٣٣
وَءَايَةٌۭ لَّهُمُ ٱلْأَرْضُ ٱلْمَيْتَةُ أَحْيَيْنَـٰهَا وَأَخْرَجْنَا مِنْهَا حَبًّۭا فَمِنْهُ يَأْكُلُونَ ٣٣
وَءَايَةٞ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
ٱلۡمَيۡتَةُ
أَحۡيَيۡنَٰهَا
وَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
مِنۡهَا
حَبّٗا
فَمِنۡهُ
يَأۡكُلُونَ
٣٣
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Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Sirotum Daud
Ndiq
24 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 2:30, 36:33
Alhamdulillah. There's this one moment that I'll always be grateful to my mother for. I was less than ten at the time when my mother gave me some pocket money as we walked through a number of stalls. In one of them, I saw this box with a slip in the centre of it and asked her, "What's this for?"
She told it was a charity box, where you could put money into to help those in need who may not have enough food or clothes, or struggling with somethin...
Shiko me shume
18
0
Nadia
Ndiq
3 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:33
What are the 'signs' that Allah mentions in the Quran? They are everywhere but we don't stop to think. We get so caught up in our lives, all these worldly things that distract us and forget to just take a moment to think about what we have. What Allah blessed us with. This is just a thought I had on this cold day after I came home and had the luxury of warming myself with heaters and tea. This is all from Allah. These 'little things' are not real...
Shiko me shume
22
4
Elvira Kulieva
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:33
There is something very 'ummatic' in having a month dedicated to some certain sūras in Qur'anreflect.com. It inspires us to be united in carrying the torch of reflections, dedicated to sūrah Ya-Seen this month. Here is my first reflection inspired by this beautiful āya in the beloved sūrah Ya-Seen.
Similarly to Allah's book (the Qur'an as a muṣḥaf), we look at the Earth around us as a 'book' that we can also read. The Earth is full of the sign...
Shiko me shume
19
6
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
33 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Shiko me shume
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
43 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Shiko me shume
9
2
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër