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Ya-Sin
27
36:27
بما غفر لي ربي وجعلني من المكرمين ٢٧
بِمَا غَفَرَ لِى رَبِّى وَجَعَلَنِى مِنَ ٱلْمُكْرَمِينَ ٢٧
بِمَا
غَفَرَ
لِي
رَبِّي
وَجَعَلَنِي
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُكۡرَمِينَ
٢٧
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Shoira Ibodullaeva
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 9:102, 36:27, 66:11
While reciting Surat At Tahrim today, I found something really relevant for myself. If people get overjoyed by discovering Islam or recongizing Allah as their only Rabb, my experience was like a trauma. When I realized that I have been far from my Master, I almost cried nonstop all about my past thinking that there is no chance whatsoever to come back or there is no chance to be like girls raised with Islam. I would watch those kinda Muslim girls...
Shiko me shume
5
2
Amer Abbas
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:27, 4:69
While praying Maghreb (I assure you we were socially distanced and wearing masks) the imam made a mistake while reading this ayah, instead of saying المكرمين / honorable, he said المرسلين / messengers. It took me by surprise and by the time I realized the mistake and the correct word it was too late to correct.
So I reminded him about this mistake after the salah was over, and his immediate response was:
'Whoops. Bad mistake'
And my immediate re...
Shiko me shume
17
3
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
33 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Shiko me shume
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
43 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Shiko me shume
9
2
Aqtar Ummar
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:20, 3:79, 36:26-27
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
Shiko me shume
17
6
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