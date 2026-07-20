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Ya-Sin
15
36:15
قالوا ما انتم الا بشر مثلنا وما انزل الرحمان من شيء ان انتم الا تكذبون ١٥
قَالُوا۟ مَآ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا بَشَرٌۭ مِّثْلُنَا وَمَآ أَنزَلَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ مِن شَىْءٍ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا تَكْذِبُونَ ١٥
قَالُواْ
مَآ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
بَشَرٞ
مِّثۡلُنَا
وَمَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
مِن
شَيۡءٍ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
تَكۡذِبُونَ
١٥
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
A Siddiqui
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:15
Isn't it interesting that the people in Surah Yaseen who are rejecting the Messengers refer to Allah as The Most Compassionate (Ar-Rahman)?
It made me wonder why they would reject Allah's Messengers while referring to Allah's Compassion.
This reminded me of people who reject any type of advice they hear about the laws of Allah or any type of warning about punishment for committing sins with the phrase, 'Allah is Merciful'.
Sometimes, even when...
Shiko me shume
20
7
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
33 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
Shiko me shume
4
3
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
34 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-20
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
Shiko me shume
7
5
Hammad Fahim
Ndiq
43 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:1-50
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
Shiko me shume
9
2
tareq abed
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 36:13-18
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
4
0
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