Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Taha
73
20:73
انا امنا بربنا ليغفر لنا خطايانا وما اكرهتنا عليه من السحر والله خير وابقى ٧٣
إِنَّآ ءَامَنَّا بِرَبِّنَا لِيَغْفِرَ لَنَا خَطَـٰيَـٰنَا وَمَآ أَكْرَهْتَنَا عَلَيْهِ مِنَ ٱلسِّحْرِ ۗ وَٱللَّهُ خَيْرٌۭ وَأَبْقَىٰٓ ٧٣
إِنَّآ
ءَامَنَّا
بِرَبِّنَا
لِيَغۡفِرَ
لَنَا
خَطَٰيَٰنَا
وَمَآ
أَكۡرَهۡتَنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
مِنَ
ٱلسِّحۡرِۗ
وَٱللَّهُ
خَيۡرٞ
وَأَبۡقَىٰٓ
٧٣
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Ali Ali
Ndiq
48 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 20:73, 20:131, 42:36, 55:26-27, 28:60, 93:3
بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم
I woke up today — Alhamdulillāh — not recalling a single dream.
But as the morning settled in, pieces came back to me.
And with them… a wave of nostalgia.
It was about my old friends.
From back in middle school —
the first time I ever truly felt what it meant to have friends.
Back then, I was still homeschooled.
In elementary school, I didn’t really feel the need to belong.
I wasn’t shy — I talked, I laughed —
but I nev...
Shiko me shume
16
3
Eksploro Komunitetin e Reflektimit
Ajeti i mëparshëm
Ajeti tjetër