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46
34:46
۞ قل انما اعظكم بواحدة ان تقوموا لله مثنى وفرادى ثم تتفكروا ما بصاحبكم من جنة ان هو الا نذير لكم بين يدي عذاب شديد ٤٦
۞ قُلْ إِنَّمَآ أَعِظُكُم بِوَٰحِدَةٍ ۖ أَن تَقُومُوا۟ لِلَّهِ مَثْنَىٰ وَفُرَٰدَىٰ ثُمَّ تَتَفَكَّرُوا۟ ۚ مَا بِصَاحِبِكُم مِّن جِنَّةٍ ۚ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا نَذِيرٌۭ لَّكُم بَيْنَ يَدَىْ عَذَابٍۢ شَدِيدٍۢ ٤٦
۞ قُلۡ
إِنَّمَآ
أَعِظُكُم
بِوَٰحِدَةٍۖ
أَن
تَقُومُواْ
لِلَّهِ
مَثۡنَىٰ
وَفُرَٰدَىٰ
ثُمَّ
تَتَفَكَّرُواْۚ
مَا
بِصَاحِبِكُم
مِّن
جِنَّةٍۚ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
نَذِيرٞ
لَّكُم
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡ
عَذَابٖ
شَدِيدٖ
٤٦
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Sajid Bhutta
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 34:46
I was in a group chat for a class, and the shiekh asked a question if we should postpone our class or not, as a test. He wanted to see if we actually cared.
I was the first to respond and I asked the shiekh that we should be consistent and try to make it happen unless there's an emergency of course, soon after other brothers began saying similar statements.
Today the shiekh explained that he was testing us, he mentioned that once a few people...
Shiko me shume
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