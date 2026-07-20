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Saba
43
34:43
واذا تتلى عليهم اياتنا بينات قالوا ما هاذا الا رجل يريد ان يصدكم عما كان يعبد اباوكم وقالوا ما هاذا الا افك مفترى وقال الذين كفروا للحق لما جاءهم ان هاذا الا سحر مبين ٤٣
وَإِذَا تُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَايَـٰتُنَا بَيِّنَـٰتٍۢ قَالُوا۟ مَا هَـٰذَآ إِلَّا رَجُلٌۭ يُرِيدُ أَن يَصُدَّكُمْ عَمَّا كَانَ يَعْبُدُ ءَابَآؤُكُمْ وَقَالُوا۟ مَا هَـٰذَآ إِلَّآ إِفْكٌۭ مُّفْتَرًۭى ۚ وَقَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لِلْحَقِّ لَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ إِنْ هَـٰذَآ إِلَّا سِحْرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٤٣
وَإِذَا
تُتۡلَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
بَيِّنَٰتٖ
قَالُواْ
مَا
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
رَجُلٞ
يُرِيدُ
أَن
يَصُدَّكُمۡ
عَمَّا
كَانَ
يَعۡبُدُ
ءَابَآؤُكُمۡ
وَقَالُواْ
مَا
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
إِفۡكٞ
مُّفۡتَرٗىۚ
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لِلۡحَقِّ
لَمَّا
جَآءَهُمۡ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٤٣
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Referencimi
Ajeti 34:43
A common theme in Quran is that Allah will mention how many people tend to blindly follow the ways of their forefathers. In this ayah we see the quote of the disbelievers talking about our messenger (SAW) as wanting to turn them away from their forefathers. This stood out to me in this week's reading as it reminded me of a video clip I had seen a short while ago.
The clip was based off of a mini series in Australia where students, as part of ...
Shiko me shume
13
5
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