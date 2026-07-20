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24
34:24
۞ قل من يرزقكم من السماوات والارض قل الله وانا او اياكم لعلى هدى او في ضلال مبين ٢٤
۞ قُلْ مَن يَرْزُقُكُم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ قُلِ ٱللَّهُ ۖ وَإِنَّآ أَوْ إِيَّاكُمْ لَعَلَىٰ هُدًى أَوْ فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٢٤
۞ قُلۡ
مَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَإِنَّآ
أَوۡ
إِيَّاكُمۡ
لَعَلَىٰ
هُدًى
أَوۡ
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٢٤
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Hisham Abdallah
Ndiq
8 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 34:24
On humility and healthy debate:
Reading this Ayah and comparing our current status to it always makes me sad:
Even with those who totally reject the faith, we are commanded to show humility in argument.
Even when we are absolutely sure of our position, we are expected to be humble.
Even when we are absolutely certain that the other's argument is utter nonsense, we are ordered to show respect.
I reflect on this verse and compare its guidance to...
Shiko me shume
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