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Saba
17
34:17
ذالك جزيناهم بما كفروا وهل نجازي الا الكفور ١٧
ذَٰلِكَ جَزَيْنَـٰهُم بِمَا كَفَرُوا۟ ۖ وَهَلْ نُجَـٰزِىٓ إِلَّا ٱلْكَفُورَ ١٧
ذَٰلِكَ
جَزَيۡنَٰهُم
بِمَا
كَفَرُواْۖ
وَهَلۡ
نُجَٰزِيٓ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡكَفُورَ
١٧
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Referencimi
Ajeti 34:17
Why Surah Saba says ungrateful people end up following their desires
In Surah Saba (34:15–17), Allah shows us the people of Saba who had ease, comfort, beauty, and abundance — yet instead of gratitude, they turned away.
I tried to find a link between ingratitude and desires from both a spiritual and psychological perspective because I couldn't just happen to know ingratitude leads to desires. Knowing is never enough. I wanted to dig deepe...
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