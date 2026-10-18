Commentary Meaning of Siddiq صِدِّيقًا نَّبِيًّا (Siddiq (a man of truth), a prophet - 19:41) The word صِدِّيقً (Siddiq) is a Qur'anic term which has been defined differently by different scholars. Some say it is applied to one who has never told a lie in his life. Others describe Siddiq (صِدِّيقً ) as one who is truthful in his beliefs, words and deeds. In other words his utterances truly reflect his beliefs, and his actions in turn match with his beliefs and words. Ruh ul-Ma` ani and Mazhari have adopted the latter meaning of the word. Then there are different degrees of صِدِّیقِیَت (Truthfulness) i.e. those who fall within this definition are placed at different pedestals. Only a prophet (نَبِی یَا رَسُول ) can be a true صِدِّيقً. While every prophet is gifted with this attribute, not everyone who has it is a prophet. A believer who follows in the footsteps of his prophet and attains this exalted position of صِدِّيقً (truthfulness) can also be called Siddiq. The Holy Qur'an itself has given the title of صِدِّيقًہ to Sayyidah Maryam (علیہا السلام) ، despite the view of the overwhelming, majority that she was not a prophet, and that a woman cannot be a prophet.