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21
31:21
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان الشيطان يدعوهم الى عذاب السعير ٢١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ يَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٢١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
يَدۡعُوهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٢١
Tefsiret
Shtresat
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
A Siddiqui
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 40:42, 12:108, 35:6, 16:125, 10:25, 31:21
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
Shiko me shume
56
25
Sirotum Daud
Ndiq
19 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 18:32-35, 67:15-18, 67:5, 31:18-21
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
Shiko me shume
10
0
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