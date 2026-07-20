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Luqman
17
31:17
يا بني اقم الصلاة وامر بالمعروف وانه عن المنكر واصبر على ما اصابك ان ذالك من عزم الامور ١٧
يَـٰبُنَىَّ أَقِمِ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَأْمُرْ بِٱلْمَعْرُوفِ وَٱنْهَ عَنِ ٱلْمُنكَرِ وَٱصْبِرْ عَلَىٰ مَآ أَصَابَكَ ۖ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ مِنْ عَزْمِ ٱلْأُمُورِ ١٧
يَٰبُنَيَّ
أَقِمِ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَأۡمُرۡ
بِٱلۡمَعۡرُوفِ
وَٱنۡهَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡمُنكَرِ
وَٱصۡبِرۡ
عَلَىٰ
مَآ
أَصَابَكَۖ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
مِنۡ
عَزۡمِ
ٱلۡأُمُورِ
١٧
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Suleiman Hani
Ndiq
20 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
Raising Hearts Through Responsibility
Allah frames parenting as building a person from the inside out: worship, responsibility, courage, then patience. This order teaches that strong character grows through guided responsibility and steady example, not fear and constant control, and that the leader in a home is the one who raises hearts before managing behavior.
Learn more about this
#QuranicLeadership
quality here:
https://youtu.be/PZXf6sWkrds...
Shiko me shume
13
3
Abeer mohamed
Ndiq
40 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
Every command in the verse is not a separate act —
but a stage in the building of the believer. 'Establish prayer' builds the connection with Alla 'Enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong' builds the connection with people. 'Be patient over what befalls you' builds the connection with destiny.
It is a three-directional construction:
upward to the heavens, outward to creation, and inward toward trust in fate.
It’s as if the verse is resha...
Shiko me shume
11
1
Beenish Ameen
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
As I sat on the prayer mat, about to make dua with a heavy heart, the word 'واصبر' struck me, and I wondered why Allah SWT explains the same verses multiple times, sometimes in great detail and other times just briefly, yet we never come across an explanation of how we're supposed to be patient, what it means to be patient, or the meaning behind the word 'واصبر.'
Upon pondering, this is what I concluded:
Does it mean Waiting? To stop? No, Patie...
Shiko me shume
5
1
Amir Khan
Ndiq
3 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
In reading this noble ayah, I was drawn to contemplating واصبر على ما اصابك, considering the excellent advice to be patient upon whatever befalls upon one. After thinking about this for some time I consulted Maarif-ul-Quran. It explains futher the deeper benefit of salaah in this context: establishing its practice fully in our lives can become a source of strength for what is mentioned later in the ayah. Allah Most High knows best.
4
4
Razia Zahra
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17, 35:41
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Of all the vile things that are spoken about Allah’s religion, of all the oppression, of all the injustice our Lord remains with everyone of us Patient.
He does not take us to task straight away and allows for us to repent. He feeds and sustains even the tyrant but the tyrant does not see His graces. He sets himself for eternal downfall.
Reflecting upon Allah SWT’s patience (though still ...
Shiko me shume
9
1
Razia Zahra
Ndiq
4 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
In the Name of Allah the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate,
I often like to go back to the advice Luqman the wise gave to his son. The advice which Allaah the Majestic and Benevolent appreciated so much that He included his advice in the Holy Qur’an. This advice is for everyone to take note and follow.
What has always stood out for me is his advice to exercise ‘patience’ at WHATEVER befalls upon his son. Do not complain (whilst we can feel ...
Shiko me shume
23
5
Razia Zahra
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
Bismillah Hirrahman Nirrahim,
Endure everything that comes at you with patience:
Life can throw a lot at us. When life throws a lot, it becomes easy to slowly become negative. We can get lost and lose sight of our course.
Take a step back and focus upon the blessings that still exist. We often look at difficulties with intricate examination and worry, whilst we forget our multitude of blessings that we have. What if we try to turn it the othe...
Shiko me shume
12
1
Nadrah
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Surja 1 dhe Ajeti 31:17, 29:2, 2:286
When I read the following advice, encourage what is good and forbid what is evil, I remember a moral section in al-Quran located in the Thematic Index. There’s a lot of guidance on how to be a better person in this life. The only thing is, it is up to us to follow each and every word Allah has mentioned in al-Quran.
As a follow up from my previous reflection on the same verse about establishing prayer, it heavily impacts our character, physical...
Shiko me shume
1
1
Nadrah
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 31:17
Earlier today, after reading al-Quran, I briefly go through every page from cover to cover. Just admiring His Knowledge, on how beautiful al-Quran is being organized, the font used as well the content at the end of the pages. I realized how easy it is made for us to read, understand and make full use of it. There’s Thematic Index for us to explore to understand the Quran topic by topic. Well, I know that exists but, until today, I never (or try t...
Shiko me shume
4
4
Sirotum Daud
Ndiq
24 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 41:34, 36:11, 31:17-18
A little under a year ago, there was this elder who went to sit by a this long table during a wedding reception with who I assume to be his grandson. The child now sat to his left, he'd notice this man to his right, elbows resting upon the table, staring blankly into his phone. Nonetheless, he continued to talk to the child.
The food would arrive from the left, those at the far left asked to pass it right. He attempts to pass it to the man on hi...
Shiko me shume
9
0
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