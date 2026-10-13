Allah is Responsible for the Provisions of All Creatures Allah, the Exalted, informs that He is responsible for the provisions of all the creatures that dwell in the earth, whether they are small, large, sea-dwelling or land-dwelling. He knows their place of dwelling and their place of deposit. This means that He knows where their journeying will end in the earth and where they will seek shelter when they wish to nest. This place of nesting is also considered their place of deposit. `Ali bin Abi Talhah and others reported from Ibn `Abbas that he said concerning the statement, رِزْقُهَا وَيَعْلَمُ (And He knows its dwelling place) that it means where it resides. In reference to the statement, مُسْتَقَرَّهَا (and its deposit.) he (Ibn `Abbas) said it means where it will die. Allah informs us that all of this is written in a Book with Allah that explains it in detail. This is similar to Allah's statement, وَمَا مِن دَآبَّةٍ فِى الاٌّرْضِ وَلاَ طَائِرٍ يَطِيرُ بِجَنَاحَيْهِ إِلاَّ أُمَمٌ أَمْثَلُكُمْ مَّا فَرَّطْنَا فِى الكِتَبِ مِن شَىْءٍ ثُمَّ إِلَى رَبِّهِمْ يُحْشَرُونَ (There is not a moving creature on earth, nor a bird that flies with its two wings, but are communities like you. We have neglected nothing in the Book, then unto their Lord they (all) shall be gathered.) 6:38, and وَعِندَهُ مَفَاتِحُ الْغَيْبِ لاَ يَعْلَمُهَآ إِلاَّ هُوَ وَيَعْلَمُ مَا فِى الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ وَمَا تَسْقُطُ مِن وَرَقَةٍ إِلاَّ يَعْلَمُهَا وَلاَ حَبَّةٍ فِى ظُلُمَتِ الاٌّرْضِ وَلاَ رَطْبٍ وَلاَ يَابِسٍ إِلاَّ فِى كِتَبٍ مُّبِينٍ (And with Him are the keys of the Ghayb (all that is hidden and unseen), none knows them but He. And He knows whatever there is in the land and in the sea; not a leaf falls, but he knows it. There is not a grain in the darkness of the earth nor anything fresh or dry, but is written in a Clear Record.) 6:59