وَمَنْ أَحْسَنُ قَوْلًا مِّمَّن دَعَا إِلَى اللَّهِ (And who can be better in words than the one who calls towards Allah, and acts righteously and says, "I am one of those who submit themselves [ to Allah ] "? - 33) This is the second aspect of the state of the totally obedient Mu'mins, that they not only have faith and carry out good deeds themselves, but they also invite others to do the same. The Qur'an states that who can say anything better than the one who calls others towards Allah. So we know that the best and most excellent discourse of a man is to call others towards truth. This includes all the ways of calling towards Allah - through the spoken word, through writing or through any other manner. The one who calls adhan (call to obligatory prayer) is also included in this category, because he calls others towards prayers. That is why Sayyidah ` A'ishah ؓ has said that this verse is about mu'adhdhins (those who proclaim adhan), and that the words, ` and acts righteously ` after this means offering of two rak’ at of prayers between adhan and iqamah. It is narrated in a Hadith that the Holy Prophet ﷺ said that the supplication between adhan and Iqamah is not rejected (Abu Dad and Tirmidhi - narrated by Sayyidna Anas ؓ Mazhari) The merits and blessings of adhan and its reply are very great, as stated in Sahih ahadith, provided that the adhan is proclaimed purely for Allah, and not for any payment or compensation. These ahadith have been collected in Tafsir Mazhari'.