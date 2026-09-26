Commentary لَا تَسْمَعُوا لِهَٰذَا الْقُرْآنِ وَالْغَوْا فِيهِ (Do not listen to this Qur'an, and make noiseduring its recitation, - 41:26) When all the efforts of the disbelievers failed in confronting the Holy Qur'an, they started doing such mischievous acts as mentioned in this verse. Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ has stated that Abu Jahl got his people primed up and ready to make noises whenever Muhammad ﷺ recited the Qur'an, so that people might not find out what he is saying. Some have said that preparations were made to stop people from listening to the Qur'an by whistling, clapping and by making all sorts of noises during the recitation. It is Wajib (necessary) to listen quietly while Qur’ an is being recited; It is infidel's way not to remain quiet. It is learnt from the above verse that making noises with the intention of creating disturbance in the recitation of the Qur'an is a sign of disbelief. It is also known that to listen quietly to the recitation of the Qur'an is wajib (necessary) and a sign of faith. It has become a usual practice in our days that people put their radios (and cassette players) on where the Holy Qur'an is recited with loud voice, which can be heard in about every restaurant and place of gathering, while people go about their business never paying any attention to the Holy Qur'an. This practice presents a picture that was a sign of infidels. May Allah Almighty guide Muslims. They should either avoid the recitation of the Holy Qur'an at such places and on such occasions where people are unable to listen to it, or if they wish to benefit from the blessing of the recitation, they must listen to it quietly and attentively.