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Fatir
39
35:39
هو الذي جعلكم خلايف في الارض فمن كفر فعليه كفره ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم عند ربهم الا مقتا ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم الا خسارا ٣٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَكُمْ خَلَـٰٓئِفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ فَمَن كَفَرَ فَعَلَيْهِ كُفْرُهُۥ ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَّا مَقْتًۭا ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ إِلَّا خَسَارًۭا ٣٩
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَكُمۡ
خَلَٰٓئِفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
فَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَعَلَيۡهِ
كُفۡرُهُۥۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
إِلَّا
مَقۡتٗاۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
خَسَارٗا
٣٩
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Beenish Ameen
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 14:7, 35:39
Surah Fatir, verse 39, raises an important question: Does kufr also mean being ungrateful? How does it impact us?
When we become consumed by our desires and focus on what we lack, we often lose sight of the blessings we already have. Being ungrateful can manifest as a lack of patience and a refusal to accept our fate or Allah's decree. This mindset can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction, anger, and irritability towards life and everything aroun...
Shiko me shume
7
3
Ibrahim Zeini
Ndiq
6 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 18:65-70, 18:82, 18:78, 6:26-32, 35:37-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
Shiko me shume
24
2
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