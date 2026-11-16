Commentary The two verses cited above admonish those who missed to join the expedition of Tabuk for no valid reason. They have also been told that they did what was not proper. Then the verses describe the merits of people who take part in Jihad and tell us about the great rewards they get for everything they do there. Included here is the causing of hurt or loss to the enemy and the using of a strategy that infuriates the adversary. All these are good deeds, and worthy of thawab (reward from Allah).