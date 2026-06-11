Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ash-Shams
15
91:15
ولا يخاف عقباها ١٥
وَلَا يَخَافُ عُقْبَـٰهَا ١٥
وَلَا
يَخَافُ
عُقۡبَٰهَا
١٥
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿وَلَا﴾ بالواو والفاء ﴿یَخَافُ عُقۡبَـٰهَا ١٥﴾ تبعتها
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran