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As-Sajdah
6
32:6
ذالك عالم الغيب والشهادة العزيز الرحيم ٦
ذَٰلِكَ عَـٰلِمُ ٱلْغَيْبِ وَٱلشَّهَـٰدَةِ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٦
ذَٰلِكَ
عَٰلِمُ
ٱلۡغَيۡبِ
وَٱلشَّهَٰدَةِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٦
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Maha Ezzeddine
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Referencimi
Surja 26 dhe Ajeti 32:6
Postuar ne
Muslim American Society
There are certain pairs of Allah's names that really stand out in certain surahs.
Every name of Allah has multilayered meanings, but when it is combined with another name, as is often in the Quran, it adds an entirely new dimension of that same name.
Al-Azeez (Almighty) is usually paired with Al-Hakeem (The wise), or sometimes Al-Aleem (The All knowing).
In a few places in the Quran Al-Azeez is paired with Al-Raheem. 13 to be exact.
9 of th...
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