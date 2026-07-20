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As-Sajdah
22
32:22
ومن اظلم ممن ذكر بايات ربه ثم اعرض عنها انا من المجرمين منتقمون ٢٢
وَمَنْ أَظْلَمُ مِمَّن ذُكِّرَ بِـَٔايَـٰتِ رَبِّهِۦ ثُمَّ أَعْرَضَ عَنْهَآ ۚ إِنَّا مِنَ ٱلْمُجْرِمِينَ مُنتَقِمُونَ ٢٢
وَمَنۡ
أَظۡلَمُ
مِمَّن
ذُكِّرَ
بِـَٔايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِۦ
ثُمَّ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهَآۚ
إِنَّا
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
مُنتَقِمُونَ
٢٢
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Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Koyas Miah
Ndiq
2 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:22
It’s easy when reading an ayah like this to automatically think that, because it’s primarily applying to disbelievers / rejectors, it is therefore a warning to ‘others’.
But when I read the opening question – 'Who is more wrong than…' – that suggests to me that there are levels of being wrong. And whilst as Muslims we are, by Allah’s Mercy, protected from being amongst those that reject the revelation, are there other levels of rejection that w...
Shiko me shume
4
1
Maha Ezzeddine
Ndiq
7 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:22, 4:115, 43:36, 20:122-126
Postuar ne
Muslim American Society
The verses that talk about those who turn away from guidance, after they were given warnings and clear signs, are terrifying. May Allah protect us from turning away from guidance and clear instructions from Allah.
-they will be abandoned to their choice
-they will live a constricted, miserable life
-they will be assigned a devil as a close companion to draw them deeper into loss
-they will be blind and neglected on the Day of Judgment
(summariz...
Shiko me shume
7
0
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