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Zgjidh Gjuhën
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As-Sajdah
14
32:14
فذوقوا بما نسيتم لقاء يومكم هاذا انا نسيناكم وذوقوا عذاب الخلد بما كنتم تعملون ١٤
فَذُوقُوا۟ بِمَا نَسِيتُمْ لِقَآءَ يَوْمِكُمْ هَـٰذَآ إِنَّا نَسِينَـٰكُمْ ۖ وَذُوقُوا۟ عَذَابَ ٱلْخُلْدِ بِمَا كُنتُمْ تَعْمَلُونَ ١٤
فَذُوقُواْ
بِمَا
نَسِيتُمۡ
لِقَآءَ
يَوۡمِكُمۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِنَّا
نَسِينَٰكُمۡۖ
وَذُوقُواْ
عَذَابَ
ٱلۡخُلۡدِ
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
١٤
Tefsiret
Shtresat
Mësimet
Reflektime
Përgjigjet
Kiraat
Hadith
Aa
Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Sarmad Bokhari
Ndiq
7 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:14
How frightening is this verse that the words chosen here for deserving Allah’s punishment is 'forgetting' (نسي) and not disbelief. My interpretation of these words may be incorrect but I fear this applies to those, even Muslims, who believe but have become consumed by the dunya and the busy-ness of life, and have forgotten/neglected their duties to Allah and His Deen. Sr. Maha reminded me Adam (as) is also described in the Quran in Surah Taha as ...
Shiko me shume
5
0
hana abdulsalam
Ndiq
6 javë më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:12-14
One of the most common questions people ask is: "If God is divine, why doesn't He guide every soul?" This part of the ayah fascinates me:
"Had We willed, We could certainly have imposed guidance upon every soul."(32:13)
Had Allah willed, He could have created us like angels. But the greatest blessing and trial given to mankind is free will—the ability to know right from wrong, recognize the truth, and still choose whether to follow it or turn a...
Shiko me shume
18
1
Maryam Nazar
Ndiq
5 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 39:71, 32:12-15, 17:41
Through quran,how beautifully Allah is taking us on a tour to the Akhira.Quran is a visual treat for both our eyes and mind. It is like,we are 'time travelling' to the past and future.When we go through the verses related to afterlife,it is truely like we are given the very detailed description of the 2 options that we can choose which is heaven and hell.And the biggest blessing of this 'time travel journey' through quran is the REALISATION that ...
Shiko me shume
9
3
Amer Abbas
Ndiq
7 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:10-14
Postuar ne
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
Shiko me shume
9
3
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