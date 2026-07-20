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As-Sajdah
10
32:10
وقالوا ااذا ضللنا في الارض اانا لفي خلق جديد بل هم بلقاء ربهم كافرون ١٠
وَقَالُوٓا۟ أَءِذَا ضَلَلْنَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ أَءِنَّا لَفِى خَلْقٍۢ جَدِيدٍۭ ۚ بَلْ هُم بِلِقَآءِ رَبِّهِمْ كَـٰفِرُونَ ١٠
وَقَالُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
ضَلَلۡنَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَءِنَّا
لَفِي
خَلۡقٖ
جَدِيدِۭۚ
بَلۡ
هُم
بِلِقَآءِ
رَبِّهِمۡ
كَٰفِرُونَ
١٠
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Pasqyrim
Reflektimet nuk përfaqësojnë opinionin e Quran.com, janë perspektiva personale (të rishikuara për cilësi) dhe nuk duhet të nxirren jashtë kontekstit.
Amer Abbas
Ndiq
7 vjet më parë
·
Referencimi
Ajeti 32:10-14
Postuar ne
Muslim American Society
It may be really hard to live through life (dunya) as a stranger withstanding mockery and challenged in your faith - but with unwavering faith, and if you take away the time dimension, which Allah - exalted is he - transcends as it's clear in the quranic scenery and in the referenced ayats, then you will find that those who are mocking you are crying in humility asking for another chance before their judgment and are being punished severely afte...
Shiko me shume
9
3
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