This is a dialogue between leader and his community. On the Day of Judgement, the latter will attribute their miserable condition to their misguided leaders and say that they were misled by their leaders in different ways. The leaders will deny this allegation and say, ‘Nobody misleads anybody. You yourselves were full of arrogance. So you found whatever we said in consonance with your nature and you accepted it. In fact, you have followed your own desires and not our dictates. Both of us are equally guilty.’ The fact is that, on the Day of Judgement, leaders and followers will be given the same treatment. Neither will the so-called greatness of the leaders save them, nor will the followers’ excuse that they were ignorant and that they were misguided by their leaders be of any avail.